Here's How Tanks Deflect Bullets And Shells

The first functional tank ever built was the venerable Little Willie, constructed in 1915 by the British William Foster & Co. It was not designed for combat, but rather as a proof of concept. The Landships Committee, led by Winston Churchill, was seeking a way to break the defensive deadlocks that were an inevitability of trench-digging tactics. Assaults on opposing trenches could and did result in enormous losses, so part of the logic was this: If individual soldiers couldn't be clad in armor, how about a charge led by a vehicle that was?

The first tanks were great, cumbersome machines. Discussing Little Willie in an episode of "The Tank Museum's Tank Chats" series, David Fletcher notes that it was fitted with "a huge differential system for steering ... the people in the tank ... had enormous levers to pull on just to try [with a great emphasis on the 'try'] to get the thing to go around corners." It's safe to say, then, that the first tanks attracted a great deal of attention from the enemy — and struggled to deftly avoid that attention once it was directed at them. Over time, huge leaps in defensive technology have allowed them to perform better under fire.

Let's take a look at the development of tank armor and how it works to boost the survivability of the machines by dampening and deflecting the impact of bullets and artillery shells.