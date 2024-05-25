5 Weird M4 Sherman Tanks That Made It To The Battlefield

The M4 Sherman is one of the most prolific tanks during the Second World War, with the Allied forces fielding over 50,000 units across all theaters. Aside from its sheer numbers, the M4 Sherman was also improved over time, getting more than 50 variants throughout its lifetime.

It was for this reason that the M4 Sherman tank was used in many battlefields long after Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan surrendered. It was even used as the basis for other vehicles, like the M7 Priest self-propelled gun and the M10 Wolverine, which is one of the best tank destroyers of WW2.

War is an unpredictable business, so even the many variants of the M4 Sherman couldn't possibly account for every scenario. Nevertheless, many countries often have the greatest and most creative minds serving them, leading to novel solutions that use existing technologies. If you combine that with the availability of the Sherman tank, you're bound to get some weird models that you wouldn't expect.