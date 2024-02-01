All About The French-Made AMX-13 Light Tank

Not only does the AMX-13 offer excellent mobility, but it's also very modular, allowing different armed forces to customize the tank to their needs. Several components of the AMX-13 can be swapped out, such as the turret, secondary weapons, autoloaders, and fire control system. Some military forces still using the AMX-13 have even changed out the engine for a better-performing diesel variant. Does the operation require machine gun support or guided missiles? Does the tank need to be quick, or should exterior armor be increased for enhanced protection at the cost of speed? AMX-13 can quickly be adjusted to suit the needs of the operation.

Another advantage of the AMX-13 is the smaller crew of three soldiers instead of the four required for larger tanks. Compact tanks smaller than the AMX-13 also feature fewer crew members, such as Germany's tiny but powerful tank, the Wiesel AWC. With a smaller crew, the tank didn't need to be as large to accommodate another member. In addition, common sense dictates that a smaller target is more difficult to hit directly and may be more effective under fire. Finally, in terms of supplies such as food, three soldiers would require less than four, and the unit could operate less expensively.