Germany's Tiny But Powerful Tank: The Wiesel AWC

From the first tank offensive ever on September 15, 1916, at the Battle of the Somme to the devastating Battle of Kursk on July 5, 1943, tank warfare has shown heavily armored military vehicles' sheer power and resilience. While the primary design of a tank has been a large, imposing collection of metal and firepower strategically placed on versatile treads, some models were less threatening and were developed as the clever solution to a complex problem.

The German Wiesel Armoured Weapons Carrier (AWC) is a light armor vehicle designed with a very specific purpose. Unlike its larger and heavily armored counterparts of World War II, like the Panzer or Germany's modern main battle tank (MBT), the Leopard 2, the Wiesel wasn't meant for the front lines.

Produced during the 80s and early 90s, the tankette wouldn't be winning Germany any conflicts on its own. However, this tiny tank was a multifaceted piece of machinery that wound up seeing action as part of Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr.

[Featured image by Billyhill via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]