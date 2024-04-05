The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of America's M4 Sherman Tank

When the U.S. got involved in WWII, one thing it had in short supply was tanks. The M2 failed to meet expectations, becoming obsolete right off the assembly line. It wasn't used in combat operations, while its successor, the M3 Lee was used as a stopgap measure while the development of another tank commenced. That replacement armor was the M4 Sherman, and it became the workhorse of the U.S. Army's armor units deployed throughout the theater of operations of WWII.

Designers used what worked and abandoned what didn't from the M3 while focusing on making an armored vehicle that was easy to produce, train, and operate. By the end of the conflict, the U.S. produced over 50,000 M4s of varying types because, like many military vehicles, the M4 was highly customizable for a variety of purposes. The M4 was also a popular tank for the Lend-Lease Act, enabling Allied partners to take possession and operate them during WWII.

M4s went to the Chinese, Free French, U.K., and Soviet Union, where they were tested on battlefields across the globe. While the M4 proved itself in combat throughout the latter half of WWII, like any purpose-built, rapidly produced piece of equipment, it had its pros and cons. Fortunately, the pros outweighed the cons, ensuring the M4 remains one of the military's most successful land combat vehicles, but it's fair to say it had enough cons that people took notice.