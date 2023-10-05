British Firestarter: The History Behind The Churchill Crocodile Tank

Ground warfare was made infinitely more effective — as well as more gruesome — by the invention of the tank. The first one ever introduced in battle was a 1915 British invention known as "Little Willie." It was small, clunky, and not wildly effective, but it kicked off a history of innovation that has carried through to the 2020s. Used in the trenches of World War I, this "land boat" was commissioned by none other than Winston Churchill who, at the time, was serving as the minister of the Royal Navy. By the time World War II kicked off, tank warfare had dramatically improved, as did Churchill's station. He had risen to Prime Minister.

It's fitting then that a line of tanks produced were named for the British Bulldog, with one particularly fearsome vehicle named for an aggressive reptile: the Churchill Crocodile Tank. Not only could this beast tear across battlefield, but it also brought the firepower.