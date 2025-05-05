The 10 Best And Worst Engines Made By Major Automakers

Toyota certainly knows its way around an engine block, and that knowledge paid off when it introduced the UZ series V8 in 1989. There are two main UZ V8s — the 1UZ-FE and the 2UZ-FE — and while they are quite similar in many ways, they do have some important differences.

Advertisement

The 1UZ-FE was originally introduced in the 1989 Lexus LS400, offers 4.0 liters of displacement, and featured a belt-driven quad camshaft design. The initial versions of this engine pushed out a respectable 256 horsepower. Later variants of the 1UZ-FE produced after 1997 featured Toyota's variable valve timing with intelligence (VVT-i) system, which adjusts the timing for the exhaust and intake valves. This update resulted in an increase to 290 horsepower and opened the door for a successor.

The 2UZ-FE, however, essentially took everything good from its predecessor and then did it better. Its engine block was changed from aluminum to cast iron, the displacement was increased to 4.7 liters, and it could easily be fitted with a supercharger kit straight from Toyota for owners who craved more power. These improvements helped make the 2UZ-FE one of the most reliable Toyota engines ever built. In fact, one owner even drove his 2UZ-FE-powered 2007 Tundra over 1,000,000 miles while keeping it running with only regular maintenance. The feat was so impressive that Toyota dismantled the engine to study it.

Advertisement