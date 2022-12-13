What's The Worst Ferrari Model? Here's What Fans Say

Opinions were split among our 607 readers, with three vehicles pulling between 15% and 17% of the vote, and two outliers getting over 25% a piece. The most popular of the least-popular prancing horse is the Ferrari 400, which 15.6% of our readers thought was the worst Ferrari of all time. A variant of the 400, the 400i, is one of the cheapest Ferraris on the market, though you'll still struggle to get your hands on one. The 400 isn't what you'd expect when you think of Ferrari. It can comfortably seat four passengers for a start, when a lot of the sportier models are limited to two seats. Despite being designed by Pininfarina, it has a 1980s sports coupe look about it. Even the 400's V12 engine can't redeem it, with a sluggish 0-60 time of just under seven seconds and a top speed of 152 miles per hour.

The Ferrari 348 TB is next on the list with 15.65% of the vote. It is noticeably faster than the 400, and arguably better looking, but it still doesn't have those notable Ferrari aesthetics or the performance of the company's better models.

The Ferrari Mondial comes in third place with 16.64% of the vote. Despite its 214 horsepower 2.9-liter engine, the Mondial was pretty sluggish. Testing in the U.S. clocked a 0-60 acceleration speed of up to 10 seconds, meaning there are a good number of pickup trucks that could leave it in the dust. The Mondial was initially popular and sold very well, but its performance issues have greatly affected the resale value, leaving it one of the least popular models.