The Absurd Number Of Containers That Fit On A Container Ship

Container ships are an astonishing feat of human innovation and engineering. Their size, weight, and capability to carry gargantuan loads of cargo across large expanses of the ocean have revolutionized transportation in the modern world. Current estimates indicate that over 90% of all goods are transported by container ships, which enable global trade and commerce on a daily basis. According to a study conducted by Statista, there are nearly 5,600 container ships currently plying the various trade routes globally, and more are expected to be built in the next few years to meet the projected increase in additional transport demand.

Advertisement

A container ship, or "box ship" as it is sometimes called, are large ocean-going vessels that carry dry cargo in intermodal shipping containers. The difference between container ships and general cargo ships is that container ships use standardized cargo in terms of size, either as a 20-foot container unit or a 40-foot container unit. These containers are placed strategically in different areas of the ship to maximize the number of containers that the ship can carry.

While having the same general appearance and design, container ships are classified based on their size and carrying capacity — which pushes up to 24,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). Currently, there are seven size designations that include small feeder, feeder, feeder max, feedermax, Panamax, Post-Panamax, Neopanamax, and the ultra-large container vessel.

Advertisement