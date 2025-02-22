6 Civilian Car Models Used By The Military

If there's one thing that immediately springs to mind when we think of the military, it would be highly advanced technology. Over the decades, we've seen some astonishing fighters, tanks, battleships, and a range of other vehicles, most equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry. That's not to mention the array of covert projects surely in development around the world which the general public isn't privy to. There's a good reason, of course, why military vehicles aren't available to the general public.

After all, a Challenger 2 tank or an F-35 Lightning II fighter would be a head-turning pick for your morning commute or school drop-off line, but more than a touch impractical. By the same token, a Chevrolet Spark may not quite be up to the demands of military forces on some of the toughest terrain around the globe. But the world's armed forces don't only use specialized and/or heavily-armed vehicles that are strictly off-limits to civilians. Sometimes, the most practical way to achieve military objectives is with vehicles you or I can buy for ourselves. All of these production models have been used by armed forces around the world at some point. Some of them aren't in active service any more, or are in the process of being phased out, but they've all had notable military roles to play.

