How The Soviets Repurposed A Cold War Bomber For The Space Program

The Cold War, through necessity, was a time of rapid advancement in military aircraft technology. This makes perfect sense. Given the distance that was expected to have to be covered to engage in combat, should the worst happen and open warfare ensue, aircraft would have been key. As a result, the era produced some fantastic jets, including the MiG-21 and F-4 Phantom II.

One of the most intriguing Cold War planes, however, wasn't a fighter. It was a bomber. The Soviet Union's Myasishchev M-4 may be lesser-known than some of the aforementioned aircraft, but it would go on to have a very special trick up its sleeve.

Sometimes, a variant of a military aircraft only changes in a subtle way, with something like its interior configuration. In the case of the M-4, though, the Soviets tinkered with the bomber to give it a crucial role in their space program. This is the story of the original purpose and development of the bomber, and how it became a key player in the Soviet space machine.