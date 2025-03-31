10 Countries You Might Be Surprised To Know Have No Military

It may be painful to admit, but humans are violent by nature. There is always some fool who wants to rule the world or at least the country next door. Thankfully, people also tend to band together when faced with external threats.

For the past several decades, much of the world has maintained a tenuous peace not necessarily out of goodwill but because of fear of retaliation. The threat of enemy troops or annihilation by powerful nuclear bombs has kept most of the world's more power-hungry leaders in check. However, some countries don't have a military to call their own. So how do these nations defend themselves? Well, it depends. Sometimes they rely on allies' protection, while other times they are defended by organizations that serve as military equivalents. But more importantly, why would any nation willingly not have a military? That's what we're here to answer.

Continue reading to learn about some of the nations that have either sworn off standing armies or simply don't have the ability to raise one.

