3 Fighter Jets The U.S. Is Providing For Other Countries

The United States military has a presence in every corner of the globe as one of the world's most influential entities. When it comes to foreign aid, other countries often look to the United States for help since it's both one of the wealthiest countries in the world and contains the most powerful military. Having the most powerful military means it has the means to help when needed, and that doesn't always mean sending in troops. Sometimes, it comes in the form of a simple transaction. One of the more common forms of support is selling weapons, vehicles, and other equipment to allied nations.

Between the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, there's no dispute that America has some of the most technologically advanced aircraft. In some cases, the fighter jets are so advanced that there are stipulations for operating them. Turkey, for example, was once a part of the F-35 program but was quickly booted as soon as it purchased a Russian defense system that the U.S. believed would compromise the F-35 development. Turkey still receives some jets from America, but nothing as advanced.

Some allied nations receive newer, more advanced fighter jets like the F-35, while others have to settle for older fourth-generation jets. That doesn't make them obsolete, though. Typically, when a country purchases an older jet, they're sold with equipment that updates it with more modern technology.