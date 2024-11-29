10 Facts About The Blues Brothers' Iconic 1974 Dodge Monaco 'Bluesmobile'

Everyone has their favorite car chase movie. Many gravitate towards the "Mad Max" films because of their Frankenstein vehicles (all of which were built practically with real car parts) and wasteland chic style. Others, meanwhile, favor the "Fast and the Furious" series thanks to its flashy cars that would be the diamond of any collection. There's also the pinnacle of 1980s car chase movies, "The Blues Brothers."

Advertisement

In case you have never heard of it, the film stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi as the titular Blues brothers Elwood and "Joliet" Jake, respectively. The two are on a mission to reunite their band and raise enough money to save the orphanage they grew up in, and nothing is going to get in their way; not the Nazis, not the cops, and certainly not their rap sheets. While the Blues brothers are the story's deuteragonists, the true star of the film is the iconic Bluesmobile, a 1974 Dodge Monaco police car that Elwood bought at an auction.

Not only does the Bluesmobile get the Blues brothers where they need to go, but it also manages to outrun every roller in Chicago and pull off stunts that would total fewer vehicles. How does it do this? In the movie, it's because the Blues brothers are on a mission from God, but behind the scenes, it's because of movie magic.

Advertisement

Here are 10 facts you might not have known about the Bluesmobile.

[Featured image by DowntownMe via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]