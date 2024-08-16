Can U.S. Aircraft Carriers Fit Through The Suez And Panama Canals?

We tend to associate aircraft carriers with being enormous floating military cities, and not necessarily the most lithe, maneuverable ships in the ocean. They can circumnavigate the globe without needing to refuel, but when doing so, are they able to pass through the Panama and Suez Canals? Or do they have to take long way around?

It's certainly hard to imagine an aircraft carrier passing through any narrow corridor with multiple sharp turns, let alone one that also serves as a heavily-trafficked passageway for international trade. Opened in 1914, the Panama Canal connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, enabling ships to pass between them without taking the scenic route around South America. It's about 82 km (50 mi) long. The Suez Canal was opened in 1869. and connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, — enabling a fluid trade route between Europe and Asia, running at about 193.30 km (120 mi) long.

All other dimensions aside, it's the width of the canals at their narrowest point that giant ships like aircraft carriers have to worry about. Up until recently, modern aircraft carriers like the Nimitz-class and Ford-Class carriers could pass through the Suez canal, but were unable to transit the narrower Panama Canal.

