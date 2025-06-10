10 Of The Worst-Selling American Cars Ever Made

You might think car companies, with gigantic marketing budgets, vast amounts of money they spend on developing new models, and huge teams of engineers and designers, would usually get new car models right. Yet, this is not always the case, as some models fail miserably in the marketplace. Sometimes, a car or truck generates so little excitement that it fades into obscurity, forgotten by all but the most knowledgeable car buffs. In other cases, a vehicle flops so spectacularly that it becomes the stuff of legend.

There are numerous reasons why car models fail. Ford's biggest car flops include a few models that developed reputations as safety disasters, as well as a whole brand that missed the mark, which we'll see below. Saturn is another brand that flopped for reasons that included marketing errors and poor timing. And lest it seem like only domestic manufacturers occasionally misread the market, even Honda has some big flops in its company history.

We'll restrict our focus to American cars that failed, with failure defined as a car that sells only a fraction of the number that the manufacturer intended. This includes both high and low-volume models that didn't live up to expectations. We'll leave out models like the Ford Pinto, which sold almost half a million units in its best year before safety issues cratered its sales. We'll also see some cars that were major failures, but are worth a massive fortune today.

