10 Cars That Went From Major Flop To Massive Fortune

Not every car can be a best seller. Better in theory than when in production, cars flop. Yet these cars can hold a special place for people and become popular again. Cars aren't received how they are predicted to, and they get canceled. Although held back by initial failure commercially, these cars can be worth more than you can imagine, with some people going to great lengths to obtain them.

These cars may be innovative but unappreciated, the victims of financial downturn when they came into production, or just plain ugly, proving even successful car manufacturers will occasionally fail to meet expectations. Designers spend time and money and set high goals for their new cars that, unfortunately, go unmet. Even great designs might not transfer well into production.

These cars are now highly coveted by collectors. They represent something unique and special for each buyer and can go for prices that might bulge your eyes. And people will pay. The idea that hindsight is 20/20 applies here. People realize after the fact what they missed out on and try to reclaim it before it's gone completely, not wanting to miss out on it now that they have been given a second chance.

These are cars that, for a multitude of reasons, have gained popularity long after they were supposed to. Due to the historical value or the nostalgia they foster, people want some cars again, even when no one has wanted them before. They can be trophies. symbols of success, or something else, but each has its own, massive value or it will. Whether or not you agree, these cars drive the market and steer people toward them.