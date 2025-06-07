11 Stylish Classic Cars With Hood Scoops

Classic cars aren't just called classic because they've aged; they are pieces of history with wheels, instantly recognizable due to their distinctive design, unmatched performance, and the popularity they generated during their run. However, if we go by the book, according to the Antique Automobile Club of America, a car must be 25 years old to be classified as an "antique," though "classic" is often used more broadly. In the U.K., HM Revenue and Customs defines a "Classic Car" as a model that is 15 years or older with a minimum value of £15,000 (around $20,200). Since the term doesn't have a single definition, many car lovers rely on personal criteria, such as era, design, or features like a hood scoop, when calling a car a classic.

Hood scoops have been a part of muscle cars and sports cars for years. They aren't just for cosmetic purposes, but also function as a fresh air inlet for the engine bay, which eventually helps generate more power. There are different types of hood scoops, namely: Shaker, Ram Air Intake, Cowl Induction, Intercooler, and Faux scoop. While pinpointing the first car with a hood scoop is debatable, early examples include the 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta and the 1949 Healey Silverstone. American models like the 1952 Mercury Monterey also featured early scoop-like designs. American or not, here is our list of some of the best classic cars with hood scoops.