Pontiac Shaker Hoods: Which Models Had Them (And Did They Really Increase Power?)

When Pontiac debuted the first Firebird in 1967, the popular engine of choice was the 400-cubic inch, 4-barrel carburetor V8 with Ram Air hood scoops. Since engine output relies heavily on the amount of air that can move through the system, induction technology, like the Ram Air, was devised to help push even more oxygen under the hood. Importantly, with Ram Air, it wasn't just more airflow that was crucial, but also the fact that it was flowing from outside of the hot engine compartment, meaning it was cooler in temperature.

If small hood scoops can provide a performance boost through induction, what about a large hole over the engine with an air intake mounted directly on top of the air cleaner? This concept became known as a shaker hood, as the scoop and air cleaner shook along with the engine, hence the name. While shaker hoods certainly looked menacing, actual performance measures only support a modest increase in output, if any at all.

Pontiac wasn't the first to incorporate a shaker hood, but the most iconic models from every generation of Pontiac Trans Am featured one. The Trans Am shaker hood included a large rear-facing scoop mounted to the air cleaner, drawing in crisp outside air. Functional Pontiac shaker hoods could be found on a few Trans Am models, one GTO, and one Can Am model.

