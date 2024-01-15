The History Of Buick's Hidden Gem: The Reatta

You can describe the automobiles made by Buick in a lot of different ways, but chances are that you wouldn't exactly call them "cool." After the 1950s, they don't have much history of developing flashy, sporty vehicles that give off an air of speed. No, Buicks are luxurious, classy cars that are more affordable than you might expect. Its legacy isn't the Mustang or the Corvette. It has nice, solid sedans and SUVs that do the job for your average person.

In the late 1980s, though, Buick decided to dip a toe into the sports car arena when it introduced the short-lived Buick Reatta. This 1988 two-seater looked unlike everything else Buick had to offer at that time, and if you look at their vehicle lineup today, nothing looks like it. The Reatta was a sleek, sporty automobile and a knowing swerve for the company looking to find a newer audience.

While the car only lasted a few years on the production line, it remains an unusual part of Buick's history. It was one of their rare sports cars and became one of the company's rare convertibles towards the end of its run. For a company with such a defined personality, why would it have made a pivot like this?