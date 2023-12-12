5 Underrated Buick Muscle Cars Every Car Enthusiast Should Know

The Roadmaster first appeared in 1936, and Buick introduced new generations of the model throughout the '40s and '50s. The last version stayed in production for two years, after which the nameplate remained dormant until an eighth generation was reintroduced for the 1991-1996 model years. Early generation Roadmasters were available in coupe, sedan, convertible, and wagon form and were powered by one of two 5.2 eight-cylinder engines; inline and V8 versions that were both offered in the sixth generation, which ran from 1954 through 1956.

1957 and 1958 models got a 6.0 liter V8 that produced more than 300 horsepower and nearly 400 lb-ft of torque. The 1958 Roadmaster was the last one to get the model's classic styling; the 1990s edition Roadmaster had a unique oval shape that was common to the sedan and station wagon body styles. The wagon got three rows of seats and woodgrain paneling, but those suburban-friendly features masked a beastly potential hiding underneath the Roadmaster's skin; the 1996 model had a 5.7 liter V8 that put out 260 horsepower and 330 lb-feet of torque.

Martyn Schorr, who handled public relations for Buick at the time, told Car and Driver the Roadmaster was not to be trifled with. "Those were serious road warriors — complex, quick, and fast," he said. "Everything was custom, including the four-wheel Brembo disc brakes, fuel-injection systems, and NASCAR-type coolers for transmission, the engine, and the rear end."