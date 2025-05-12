10 Of The Coolest Buttons Ever Put Into A Production Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest. Buttons in modern cars aren't what they used to be. Sure, there are still a few chunky knobs and switches lying around, but in the age of touchscreens and voice controls, many cars are starting to feel more like rolling iPads than mechanical marvels. Most drivers are familiar with the common buttons on cars, such as hazard lights, defoggers, and so on. But what about the uncommon ones? The weird, wonderful, and delightfully over-the-top buttons that do more than just turn something on or off?

We're talking about buttons that tune your car in a flash, create artificial stars inside your car, and even protect you from imaginary bioweapon attacks. Some of them are wildly useful, some are totally absurd, and others sit somewhere in between. But all of them are undeniably cool. Whether it's a clever off-road helper or a hypercar's party trick, these buttons prove that carmakers still know how to have fun. So buckle up and keep those fingers ready as we explore some of the coolest buttons ever put into a production car, each one adding a little drama, magic, or madness to the driving experience.