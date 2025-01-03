The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Toyota FJ Cruiser

Though not as popular as its siblings under the Toyota Land Cruiser series, the FJ Cruiser managed to build a following when it was formally launched in 2006. However, despite being a very capable off-roader and having what seemed like a promising start on the market, its success was short-lived. The Japanese automaker discontinued the model in the U.S. in 2014, ultimately ending its worldwide production in 2017. Interestingly, the FJ Cruiser saw a spike in its demand as a collectible after its discontinuation.

The FJ Cruiser was first introduced as a retro concept car for the North American market in 2003. The vehicle was heavily inspired by the Land Cruiser model FJ40, which Toyota made from 1960 and 1984. Designed to be rugged, the FJ Cruiser debuted with a 4.0L V6 engine and a $21,710 introductory price. It took off among off-road enthusiasts. In its first year Toyota sold around 56,000 units annually. But sales quickly dropped. However, today, the FJ Cruiser is seeing a renewed interest from car enthusiasts, so demand is high.

If you're in the market for a used Toyota FJ Cruiser, finding a good deal might be a challenge. Depending on the year model, this mid-size SUV could fetch between $9,000 and $17,000. This range reflects only the base estimates for older models, so some dealerships may set a higher asking price for newer models or vehicles in mint condition, with higher trims, or those with aftermarket upgrades. Also, considering this is a discontinued model, you may want to look into its pros and cons first before making a purchase.

