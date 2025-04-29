10 Common Car Buttons (And What They Do)

Although a traction control button can be found in most cars, in the vast majority of driving situations, it's probably best to leave it alone. Traction control is turned on as standard, and turning it off disables one of the car's key safety systems. Its purpose is to help keep the car under control if one wheel starts to slip, preventing the car from losing grip entirely and entering a slide. If the system detects that one wheel is moving significantly faster than another, it can temporarily cut power to that wheel to help it regain traction. When the system engages, the traction control warning light will appear on your car's dashboard temporarily, and you might feel the car judder a little as it cuts power to the wheel.

Traction control became standard on all new cars after 2012, but it can also be found on many models manufactured before then. Turning the system off lets the wheels spin freely, which can be dangerous if you lose grip while on the road. However, there are a handful of situations where turning it off might be useful, such as if you're stuck in snow or mud. In either of those cases, it might be beneficial to let the wheels spin to push the car forward or backward slightly. Once you're out of the slippery patch, make sure to turn the system back on again, since it's a useful safety feature in almost every other situation.