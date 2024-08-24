What Does Your Car's Snowflake Button Do?

A car's console can be a cluster of immediately recognizable iconography that we as a society seem to understand without explanation. As well as indecipherable script that may as well be pictograms from an ancient alien civilization.

Between common dashboard warning lights and other important symbols, trying to figure things out can feel a bit overwhelming — even if you're able to use an iPhone camera to translate some of them. Though thankfully, that snowflake button you've probably been wondering about (assuming your car has one, as it's not necessarily universal across all global manufacturers and models) isn't a vital component that can affect your car's performance or risk your safety.

That being said, it's still an important function. Particularly when the weather outside starts to get particularly warm or humid. On some cars it'll be a snowflake, but others will use the letters "A/C." Yes, that's right, the snowflake symbol is just visual shorthand for your car's air conditioning system. Why a separate button, though?

