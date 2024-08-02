What Do Car Dashboard Lights Mean? Your iPhone's Camera Can Tell You

Whether you're a new driver still learning the ropes or a seasoned one who has more than one car, there's always the possibility that your vehicle's dashboard has a warning light you've never seen before. While most drivers probably know what the common dashboard warning lights mean, some cars have mechanisms that are a little more complicated than others.

Although there are plenty of harmless symbols, like those designed to tell you when certain lights are on or if you've forgotten to wear your seatbelt, some symbols are of the more urgent variety. Thankfully, you can avoid the pitfalls of not knowing what critical warning lights mean with just a single photo on your iPhone using Visual Look Up.

Before we begin, it's important to note that your iPhone needs to be running at least iOS 17 to use Visual Look Up to identify car warning light symbols. Plus, according to Apple, Visual Look Up is only available on the iPhone SE (2nd gen or later), some iPhone X models (XR, Xs, Xs Max), and iPhone 11 onward as well as selected regions or languages. As of writing, Visual Look Up is only available in six languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, so if your device is set to anything else, this might not work. But, if your iPhone makes the cut, the good news is that it's turned on by default, so there's no need to manually enable it. Here's how you can get started.