Differences Between Eco & Sport Modes On Your Hyundai

Car manufacturers are always adding new things to cars that are supposed to make driving easier and more enjoyable, and eco and sport modes are two of their attempts to do so. Whether you own one of the most reliable Hyundai models ever built, have taken one for a test drive, or have simply gone for a ride in one, you've most likely noticed these options and wondered what they do. You may have even tried them out and noticed your car drove differently when one was activated versus the other, but you may not have known why or exactly what these modes were meant to accomplish. If you've felt that way, you're not alone. While more and more cars have sport and eco modes, the automotive industry hasn't done the best job of explaining what they do.

When you put your car in eco mode (short for economical mode), you'll experience slowed acceleration and, in theory, better fuel economy, although there's an ongoing debate about whether eco mode really does make vehicles more fuel efficient. In contrast, activating sport mode in your Hyundai will give it a bit of a kick. You'll notice increased horsepower and acceleration, along with improved handling and more responsive steering. Depending on your needs and driving habits, you might find activating either eco mode or sport improves your driving experience.