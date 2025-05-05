​​10 Of The Coolest Honda Cars From The '90s

The 1990s was not a kind decade for Japanese manufacturers, or for the Japanese economy as a whole. Often referred to as the Lost Decade, the country's economic bubble burst and previously cash-rich manufacturers found themselves having to cut costs to survive. Honda didn't escape the fallout, but it still managed to churn out plenty of cool cars during that period. From supercars to affordable performance hatchbacks, Honda offered cars for a wide variety of enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Some of those models command high prices among collectors today, but plenty of others remain affordable. A few can even be had for relatively bargain prices considering the thrills that they offer. Some of the company's coolest '90s cars have gained enough recognition to be widely considered among Honda's best of all time, while others have remained mostly overlooked. In fact, there's a chance that some enthusiasts might not even know a few of its coolest models even existed.

Whether they're expensive or cheap, well-known or overlooked, these 10 Hondas from the 1990s are our favorites from the decade.