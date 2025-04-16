What Does The 'Z' In Honda's CR-Z Model Mean?

After years of building hybrid passenger cars such as the Insight and Civic Hybrid, Honda decided in 2010 to add the two-seater CR-Z sports car to its hybrid production line. The Honda CR-Z was touted as a cross between the fuel-efficient Insight and the sporty Honda CRX. Its average CO2 emissions of 188 grams per mile, or 117 grams per kilometer, according to Honda – mean it produces 35 g/km, or 56 g/mile lower CO2 emissions than an eighth-gen Honda Civic with the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine.

Its powertrain pairs a 1.5-liter i-VTEC four-cylinder engine sourced from the Honda Fit with a 10-kilowatt electric motor. Together, they generate 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque, with that output making its way to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission. CR-Z models equipped with the available continuously variable transmission (CVT) make similar power but produce less torque, at 123 lb-ft.

Although Honda later made a midlife update to the two-seat hatchback for 2013, output remained modest, rising only slightly to 130 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque (127 lb-ft with the CVT). Despite being underpowered, the CR-Z remained an interesting car from a design standpoint. Those who have seen it may have also wondered what its name means. CR-Z as used on the Honda car stands for Compact Renaissance Zero, but what exactly does zero imply?

