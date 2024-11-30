The History Of Honda Hybrids: Their Evolution Explained

The Japanese automaker's first venture into electrification began in the late '80s, with its R&D team exploring various options for alternative energy sources to fossil fuels. Electric vehicles emerged as the most realistic idea, although at that point, battery technology was still in its infancy. Originally, Honda's intention was to develop pure electric vehicles, with the view that new clean air regulations in California would eventually provide Honda with a receptive market for its new EVs.

The brand's first limited production EV, the EV Plus (pictured above), launched in Japan and the U.S. in 1997. It was available only as a lease, which according to Honda, allowed it to "gather information on marketability and uncover EV-specific problems in an everyday environment." However, a change in the Californian regulations shortly after its launch saw EV targets softened in favor of cleaner gas-powered vehicles. Suddenly, it seemed that Honda's emerging market for EVs was no longer, and gradually, each EV Plus was sent back to Honda as its lease ran out.

Still, the developments from the EV project wouldn't go to waste. Honda had unveiled a hybrid concept car, the J-VX, in 1997, and showed off a second, unnamed prototype vehicle a year later. This second prototype would eventually reach production as the Insight. The Ni-MH batteries and brushless DC motor found in the hybrid prototype were closely related to those found in the EV Plus, but with the addition of a small gas engine.

