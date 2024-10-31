Is The Honda Prelude Really Returning In 2026?

It's been nearly 25 years since Honda discontinued the Prelude, but it's definitely back, and we'll likely see it in its production form soon. There is, however, a lot we still don't know. The Prelude concept was revealed back in October 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, then displayed in North America for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show just a few weeks later. Details about the Prelude at the Tokyo debut were slim. Honda executive, Toshihiro Mibe, spoke about generative AI, micromobility, and Honda's Avatar Robot, but eventually he revealed the Prelude Concept. According to Toshiro Mibe, the Prelude Concept will offer an "exhilarating experience" and the "joy of driving" that Honda is known for. Other than those superlatives, though, there wasn't much to go on.

A few weeks later, Honda debuted the Prelude Concept in Los Angeles and contextualized it as a part of their "electrified future" — confirming that it will be a hybrid model. Since then, camouflaged Prelude models have been spotted in public and Honda has confirmed that there will be a production model based on the Civic platform. Honda has also confirmed that the Prelude will be sold in the U.K. and in Europe as early as 2025 (as a 2026 model), but official information about U.S. sales isn't available yet. With the concept being shown in the U.S. so soon after its initial debut, we expect it to be available here, but there's no confirmation yet.