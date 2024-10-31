Is The Honda Prelude Really Returning In 2026?
It's been nearly 25 years since Honda discontinued the Prelude, but it's definitely back, and we'll likely see it in its production form soon. There is, however, a lot we still don't know. The Prelude concept was revealed back in October 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, then displayed in North America for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show just a few weeks later. Details about the Prelude at the Tokyo debut were slim. Honda executive, Toshihiro Mibe, spoke about generative AI, micromobility, and Honda's Avatar Robot, but eventually he revealed the Prelude Concept. According to Toshiro Mibe, the Prelude Concept will offer an "exhilarating experience" and the "joy of driving" that Honda is known for. Other than those superlatives, though, there wasn't much to go on.
A few weeks later, Honda debuted the Prelude Concept in Los Angeles and contextualized it as a part of their "electrified future" — confirming that it will be a hybrid model. Since then, camouflaged Prelude models have been spotted in public and Honda has confirmed that there will be a production model based on the Civic platform. Honda has also confirmed that the Prelude will be sold in the U.K. and in Europe as early as 2025 (as a 2026 model), but official information about U.S. sales isn't available yet. With the concept being shown in the U.S. so soon after its initial debut, we expect it to be available here, but there's no confirmation yet.
What to expect from the Prelude
Honda has confirmed a few details about the upcoming Prelude. For starters, we know that the Prelude will use the same platform as the Civic, and that it will be a hybrid. It will likely share most or all of its powertrain components with the new Civic hybrid, which is good news. In our first drive of the Civic hybrid, we found it to be entertaining and enjoyable to drive. The Civic hybrid uses a two-motor hybrid system and combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, output is an impressive 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. We don't expect the Prelude to be far off that mark, and it should be just as enjoyable to drive, if not more-so.
With a two-door coupe layout, the Prelude has the potential to be a bit lighter and gain an advantage over the four-door Civic hybrid when it comes to acceleration. It's also worth noting that the Civic hybrid is rated as high as 49 mpg combined by the EPA — a near-Prius number that eclipses pretty much every sporty coupe on the road. If the 2026 Honda Prelude is able to achieve those sorts of fuel economy numbers, it will be one of the most efficient two-door vehicles on the road. And if it's anywhere near the Civic Sport Hybrid's starting price of $29,845 (including $1,095) it will be a rare bargain.
What the Prelude probably won't get
We don't expect a Prelude Type R or any sort of high-performance model, at least not right away. Honda's announcements have all been focused on electrification, and that's almost certainly the only powertrain that the Prelude will get when it debuts. Blue Brembo-branded brakes on the concept car hint at some sort of performance focus, which is encouraging, but that doesn't necessarily mean the production car will have the same theoretical stopping power. We also don't expect all-wheel drive. Some Preludes of the past had SH or Type SH (Super Handling) all-wheel drive with an Active Torque Transfer System, but this Civic-based platform is likely to stick with a front-drive format.
Many enthusiasts will bemoan the lack of a high-horsepower Prelude right out of the gate, but it's worth noting that the Prelude was never really a flagship model for the brand, nor was it a particularly high seller. The fifth-generation Prelude was a popular car amongst enthusiasts, but sales lagged behind cars like the Civic. In 2001 for example, the last year of new sales for the Prelude, Honda sold 9,462 Preludes in the United States. The Civic checked in at over 300,000 units sold that same year. Justifying a high-performance variant would require quite a bit of customer demand, so it may take some time to see a pumped-up version of the Prelude, even if the Civic platform would accommodate it.
What will make the newest Prelude successful
Honda returning to two-door coupes is a big win, even if it is a hybrid. Affordable two-door cars that are good to drive, cars like the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ, are becoming increasingly rare. We welcome any sporty coupe additions to the market, even if they are hybrid-powered. But to be successful amongst two-door coupes, the 2026 Honda Prelude will have to stand out.
Expectations for the Prelude's driving dynamics are pretty high, especially with the laudable performance from the Civic hybrid. So, an impressive experience from behind the wheel will certainly drive sales. Fuel economy will need to be equally impressive — strong enough to steer buyers away from more practical four-door options like the Toyota Prius or the aforementioned Civic hybrid. And finally, it will need to be priced right. We expect similar pricing to the Civic hybrid, ranging between $28,000 and $34,000 depending on trim. If Honda gets all those things right (and if they sell the Prelude's here state-side) they'll likely have a hit on its hands.