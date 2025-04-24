What Makes The Honda NSX Type R So Special? (And What Is One Worth Today?)
The NSX was Honda's answer to Italy's prancing horse, the Ferrari. The summer of 1990 saw the much-anticipated launch of this new exotic that marked the first time the U.S. got Honda's VTEC variable valve timing system. The NSX was also the priciest Japanese car to date at $65,000 ($159,000 today) in the U.S, where it was sold as an Acura. And for those wondering, the name of this car isn't made up of random letters; NSX stands for New Sports car, experimental. However, as remarkable as the NSX was, the Type R variant may be its most sought-after iteration.
The NSX Type R was only released in Japan as a Honda model, and in extremely limited numbers. It debuted in 1992, and Honda engineers shaved more than 200 pounds off the car's overall weight. The suspension was stiffened, and tweaks to the body and undercarriage refined downforce and lessened drag. Essentially, the automaker took the great foundation that was the standard NSX, stripped it down, made performance improvements, and removed anything that didn't contribute to its track presence.
Between 1992 and '95, Honda sold 500 NSX Type Rs. In 2002, Japan saw the launch of the second-generation Type R, of which only 140 were built. In 2005, five NSX R GTs were made — that was a special Type R built for Super GT championship homologation. The NSX Type R is rare today, and goes for a pretty penny. Classic.com lists five sales over the last five years at an average price of about $360,000. One sold at auction in 2023 for $632,000.
How did Honda cut so much weight from the NSX type R?
One of the unique aspects of the standard NSX was that unlike other impractical exotics, Honda's supercar could reasonably function as a daily driver. For example, the NSX offered ergonomic seats, a spacious interior, and acoustic deadening materials. Unbelievably, Honda discontinued the NSX twice, much to the dismay of automotive enthusiasts. Honda expert engineer Ryoji Tsukamoto explained how early debate surrounding the NSX gave birth to the Type R. "During development of the first-generation NSX, there was a debate between the Silver Faction, which believed that a new sports car equipped with advanced human-centered technology should be built, and the Red Faction, which believed that greater sports performance (speed) should be pursued. The Red Faction was responsible for crafting the Type R (for red and racing), with a return to fundamentals."
Engineers took this plan and ran with it, removing anything counter to the go-fast mission: sound dampening, climate control, audio components, and power windows. In addition, anywhere Honda could conceivably swap in lighter materials it did so. The engine cover became mesh instead of continuous metal, and other body parts like the spoiler and hood were swapped out for carbon fiber. Honda even thinned out the rear glass, installed a smaller battery, and opted not to include a spare tire.
How fast was the NSX Type R?
The first iteration of the Type R came equipped with a 3.0-liter 24-valve V6, which output 270 horsepower and 210-pound feet of torque. After its comprehensive weight reduction, this car only tipped the scales at just over 2,800 pounds. While the standard NSX with the same powertrain could get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.2 seconds, it was also heavier at 3,030 pounds. The weight savings helped the NSX Type R shave that down to 5 seconds flat.
In 1992, Japanese racing legend Motoharu Kurosawa took a NSX Type R on a flying lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 8 minutes and 3.86 seconds. This particular track features around 150 corners with very little room for error, making it especially demanding. The first-gen NSX Type R's time is a real achievement, especially with '90s technology.
The second-generation NSX Type R received some extra power, with a larger 3.2-liter V6 that outputs 290 horsepower and 224-pound feet of torque. This iteration of the track-focused NSX can approach a track-worthy 175 miles per hour. While the NSX was discontinued in 2022, Honda has already brought it back from the dead once before. This has many fans wondering if the Honda/Acura NSX is going full EV for its next life.