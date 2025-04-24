What Makes The Honda NSX Type R So Special? (And What Is One Worth Today?)

The NSX was Honda's answer to Italy's prancing horse, the Ferrari. The summer of 1990 saw the much-anticipated launch of this new exotic that marked the first time the U.S. got Honda's VTEC variable valve timing system. The NSX was also the priciest Japanese car to date at $65,000 ($159,000 today) in the U.S, where it was sold as an Acura. And for those wondering, the name of this car isn't made up of random letters; NSX stands for New Sports car, experimental. However, as remarkable as the NSX was, the Type R variant may be its most sought-after iteration.

The NSX Type R was only released in Japan as a Honda model, and in extremely limited numbers. It debuted in 1992, and Honda engineers shaved more than 200 pounds off the car's overall weight. The suspension was stiffened, and tweaks to the body and undercarriage refined downforce and lessened drag. Essentially, the automaker took the great foundation that was the standard NSX, stripped it down, made performance improvements, and removed anything that didn't contribute to its track presence.

Between 1992 and '95, Honda sold 500 NSX Type Rs. In 2002, Japan saw the launch of the second-generation Type R, of which only 140 were built. In 2005, five NSX R GTs were made — that was a special Type R built for Super GT championship homologation. The NSX Type R is rare today, and goes for a pretty penny. Classic.com lists five sales over the last five years at an average price of about $360,000. One sold at auction in 2023 for $632,000.

