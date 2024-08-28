10 Honda Models You Didn't Realize Existed

Honda has been relatively slow to introduce EVs into its modern lineup, only launching its first EV SUV, the Prologue, for the 2024 model year. However, the automaker has been producing EVs in small quantities since the late '90s, with its EV Plus first becoming available to lease for Japanese consumers in 1997. The EV Plus was primarily created as a research project where drivers leased the car and Honda collected data from it, giving the company vital insight into how its technology performed in the real world.

Most of today's EVs use lithium-ion batteries, but the EV Plus used nickel-metal hydride batteries, giving the car a claimed range of 210 km (130 miles). This range was only possible if the car spent most of its time at lower speeds, but given that it was leased mostly to drivers living in Tokyo, it's safe to assume that it was primarily used for crawling through city traffic. The car was also capable of highway driving and could reach a top speed of 80 mph.

Each vehicle was leased for three years and was then returned to Honda. Ultimately, the production of the EV Plus didn't lead to wider production of Honda EVs, as the company had little incentive to develop them further. California scrapped its world-leading EV mandate in 1996 under pressure from the auto industry, and there was no further demand for EVs in any of Honda's other key markets.

