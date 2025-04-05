Every Major Microphone Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Behringer is famous among musicians, producers, and audio engineers as the brand that makes imitation products that are actually pretty good. That reputation does not always extend to microphones, and not because it makes great original designs, but because some of its models can be hit or miss. As is the case with the company's entire music gear division, Behringer makes a lot of microphones: dozens of them, between handhelds, wireless and lavaliers, voice- and instrument-focused. Its best models, especially the cheaper options, tend to be very good for the price. That's the case with the Behringer C3, a decent but extremely cheap $44 large-diaphragm condenser mic that isn't going to last you your whole life, but at this price range, it's a miracle that it works at all.

Other instruments don't fare so well, and some of the really cheap stuff can be especially hit or miss. The 85A is one of those, a Shure SM58 Beta knockoff that tries to be a look-alike more than a sound-alike, going so far as to imitate the blue ribbon around the diaphragm. The XM8500 resembles the SM58 it imitates only in the vaguest sense. They both have a polar pattern, and the shape is more or less the same. Behringer's model is usually priced at $20, so it's hard to fault it for not being as good as something five times as expensive.