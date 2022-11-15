Rode NT-USB+ Is A Smarter Microphone For A New Breed Of Creators: First Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The modern creator is no longer locked in their basement or attic, hunched over their PC or Mac. While home studios continue to get more powerful and more attainable, for many it's a smartphone or tablet that becomes the hub of their content creation. That's just the audience Rode has in mind for the new NT-USB+, its latest plug-and-play microphone and the promise of not just high-quality audio recording but a whole processor studio baked into one affordable package.

Launched in 2014, the original Rode NT-USB quickly made a name for itself in the sub-$200 microphone space. Not inexpensive, no, but aggressive nonetheless for anybody looking to upgrade to something for audio recording or podcasting rather than just video calls. Adding to the appeal, Rode's bundled pop-shield and desk stand meant that it was a true out-of-the-box setup.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Time moves on, of course. Though the overall performance of the NT-USB is still well-rated, some parts of the package are feeling a little dated like the absence of USB-C connectivity. Meanwhile, rivals in the space have been cranking up their competition. Enter, then, the Rode NT-USB+. As the name suggests, this is a massage of the original microphone rather than a wholesale reinvention. In some places, the improvements make a noticeable difference. However, there are still a few unchanged aspects where Rode's decisions seem almost frustratingly obstinate.