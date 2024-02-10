Is The Shure SM7B Still A Good Microphone In 2024?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of audio production is filled with shiny gear for different purposes. Whether you want to capture audio for podcasts or record music, you'll be surprised to see how many options are available on the market. Microphones are the most vital piece of equipment in capturing sound. Choosing the right microphone depends on your needs, budget, and intended use. Among the plethora of models available, the Shure SM7B has stood out as one of the most popular microphones among podcasters, musicians, and streamers.

Over the past few years, the Shure SM7B has grown significantly in popularity. From the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast to A-level artists like Dave Grohl, Jack White, and John Mayer, this microphone has been the focal point of studio gear in many places around the world. Praised for its rich and clear sound, the SM7B is a versatile, dynamic microphone that does an impressive job of capturing both vocals and instruments. However, the SM7B's excellence in capturing spoken word is what has made it an industry standard.

For a $400 price tag, does the Shure SM7B still live up to the hype in 2024? Or does the competition offer better options on the market? With no further ado, let's see what makes this dynamic microphone so popular among different users. The information presented in this article is based on the writer's first-hand experience using various microphones, including the Shure SM7B, in a studio environment.