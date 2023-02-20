Rode NT1 5th-Generation Microphone Pairs USB-C And XLR With No-Clipping Promise

Studios, podcasters, and streamers aren't short on options for affordable microphones these days, but Rode's latest still manages to stand out with its connectivity, flexibility, and some extra on-board smarts. The Rode NT1 5th Generation is, as the name suggests, the fifth iteration of the microphone — the original having been launched over three decades ago. Since then, microphone tech has moved on considerably, and so have users' expectations.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The result of Rode's upgrade may not look entirely different at first glance, but the aluminum studio condenser mic does have some tricks up its sleeve. Most obvious is the addition of a second connector: Peer into the XLR jack on the bottom, and you'll also find a USB-C port snuggled in there, too.

It's a system Rode is calling "Dual Connect," and it means the NT1 5th Generation can plug as easily into an audio interface, mixer, or other system — like the company's own RODECaster Pro II — as it can directly to a PC or Mac. Thanks to an audio interface inside the microphone itself, a single USB-C cable makes it just as useful as an audio tool on the go with a laptop.