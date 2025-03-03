What Microphone Does The President Use? It Hasn't Changed Since 1965

In addition to being one of the world's most powerful people, the president of the United States is also one of the most famous. Much of that is due to the power of television, which the president uses to address the nation through speeches, special announcements, and press conferences. So when the president takes the podium, what microphone does he use to carry his message?

The answer is the Shure SM57 dynamic microphone, the microphone of choice since President Lyndon Johnson in 1965. The reason is the SM57's ability to withstand high and low temperatures, as the president often speaks to the nation outside. Not only is the SM57 typically unaffected by the elements, unlike condenser mics — it's also reliable and performs consistently despite the environment.

During a 2016 Shure webinar, the SM57's versatility was pointed out, including how the mic is the go-to choice for musicians. "People sometimes describe it as a workhorse," a company offiical said, "and that's because it's good for so many things, including it's good enough to pick up the voice of the president of the United States."

