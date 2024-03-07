Razer Seiren V3 Mini Review: A Tiny USB Mic Priced Right For Gamers

As you'd expect, the styling of the Razer Seiren V3 Mini is extremely similar to its big brother. Unlike the full-size version, though, Razer offers it in three colors. They are Quartz (pink to you and me), Black, and White. The styling is elegant and simple with a single LED indicator on the front and a touch-sensitive programmable mute button on top of the mic.

Tapping it mutes the mic with the LED indicator turning red to notify users that it is muted. In its default settings, tapping it twice raises the volume, and tapping it three times lowers it. Be definitive with your taps, though. In testing, it was a bit wishy-washy in determining whether I had tapped it two or three times. In a pinch, it's a convenient feature. Otherwise, I'd probably just stick to controlling the volume with the slider in the Razer Synapse app.

Speaking of the Synapse app, it offers users the ability to change the programming of the touch-sensitive button. The two and three-tap inputs are adjustable, so you can use it to control your playback volume, too. Again, though, it's hard to imagine using this feature in real-world scenarios. Mostly, the touch-sensitive mute button is most functional as exactly that; a mute button.

As it is with the bigger version, this device uses USB-C to connect, and that gets a big thumbs up from us. The USB-C standardization train is chuffing along and we have zero interest in stopping it.