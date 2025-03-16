The 11 Fastest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s, Ranked By Speed

Let's start with the lone Ford on the list, the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. It came out a few years before the "Malaise Era" started and was faster than comparable Mustangs from the early 1970s. Ford was making larger cars around this size and indeed, the Torino was one of the biggest in its segment. Powering the larger midsize car was Ford's 429 cubic-inch V8 that replaced the legendary 428. All models came with this engine, but the Cobra edition got a beefed-up version that could hit 370 hp.

As a result, the Torino Cobra was pretty quick. It cleared 60 MPH in roughly 5.8 seconds and the quarter mile in 14 seconds flat. That's not half bad for a car of that era. It would've been neat to see how much faster it would've gone if it weren't much larger than the outgoing Torino. Size aside, the car was competitive for its era, and quick enough to make it on the list.

The Torino was popular enough that it motivated Ford to cancel the Fairline badge in favor of it, but the emissions rules would eventually kill off the Torino. Ford discontinued the badge in 1976.