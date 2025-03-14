Do Cadillacs Use The Same Engines Found In Chevrolet Vehicles?

It's not unusual for Cadillacs to share platforms, engines, and drivetrains with legacy automaker Chevrolet. Cadillac has been under the General Motors umbrella since 1909, and Chevrolet came under GM's wings in 1918. Hence, some Cadillac vehicles have inherited powertrains from Chevy. For instance, the Cadillac CT4 has an optional 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B four-cylinder engine, which it shares with the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The CT4-V has a higher-output version of the L38 four-banger.

Meanwhile, the CT4's base 2.0-liter turbocharged LSY Ecotec engine is also in the now-defunct Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan and the new Chevy Blazer crossover. However, the CT4-V Blackwing has a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged LF4 V6 engine, a modified version of the LF3 V6 that debuted in the Cadillac ATS-V. Cadillac does not share the CT4-V Blackwing's LF4 V6 with any Chevrolet or GM vehicle.

Moving over to the Cadillac CT5, higher-end variants have a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged LGY V6 engine, while the CT5-V Blackwing has a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 shared with the ultra-potent Chevy Camaro ZL1 and the C7 Corvette Z06.