Do Cadillacs Use The Same Engines Found In Chevrolet Vehicles?
It's not unusual for Cadillacs to share platforms, engines, and drivetrains with legacy automaker Chevrolet. Cadillac has been under the General Motors umbrella since 1909, and Chevrolet came under GM's wings in 1918. Hence, some Cadillac vehicles have inherited powertrains from Chevy. For instance, the Cadillac CT4 has an optional 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B four-cylinder engine, which it shares with the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. The CT4-V has a higher-output version of the L38 four-banger.
Meanwhile, the CT4's base 2.0-liter turbocharged LSY Ecotec engine is also in the now-defunct Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan and the new Chevy Blazer crossover. However, the CT4-V Blackwing has a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged LF4 V6 engine, a modified version of the LF3 V6 that debuted in the Cadillac ATS-V. Cadillac does not share the CT4-V Blackwing's LF4 V6 with any Chevrolet or GM vehicle.
Moving over to the Cadillac CT5, higher-end variants have a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged LGY V6 engine, while the CT5-V Blackwing has a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 shared with the ultra-potent Chevy Camaro ZL1 and the C7 Corvette Z06.
Some Cadillac SUVs have engines from Chevy SUVs
The redesigned 2025 Cadillac Escalade has a standard 6.2-liter V8, an engine found in the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe High Country, and Suburban. The 6.2-liter L86/L87 V8 is also available for the GMC Sierra and Yukon. On the other hand, the high-performance Cadillac Escalade-V produces 682 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8, an engine shared with the CT5-V Blackwing.
In addition, the three-row Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury and Sport trim grades have a 3.6-liter LGX V6 engine shared with the Chevy Camaro and Chevy Blazer. The platform sharing between Cadillac and Chevrolet has transitioned into electric vehicles. For instance, the Cadillac Lyriq and Vistiq share GM's UItium electric architecture with other EVs in the same umbrella, like the stylish Chevy Blazer EV and Equinox EV. Lastly, the flagship Cadillac Celestiq is no different. Cadillac's full-size luxury EV rides on a BEV3 skateboard platform and draws power from GM's Ultium EV powertrain.