How Fast Is The Chevy Corvette C7? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The newest, hottest versions of the mid-engine C8 Corvette are certainly worthy of admiration. Mid-engine supercar-killers with twin turbochargers deserve all the attention they get. While the latest, greatest C8 may be grabbing all the headlines these days thanks to its four-digit horsepower numbers and all, the C7 is still a car worth talking about.

Advertisement

The seventh generation Corvette lasted from 2014 to 2019, and in that time, there were several versions, from the regular Vette all the way up to the supercar-contender ZR1. Between the base Stingray Corvette and the top-of-the-range ZR1, there were several packages and trim levels to choose from, some with big increases in horsepower and performance. And all of them had their own special appeal. So let's look back on the C7, paying attention to how much horsepower each model put out, what their top speed was, and how quickly they could accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour because no Corvette should be forgotten — especially one as special as the C7.