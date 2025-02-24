Who Owns Cadillac And Where Are Its Cars Made?

Few names in the automotive world evoke luxury and prestige quite like Cadillac. For over a century, the brand has maintained a global presence while staying true to its American roots, producing some of the best Cadillac models of all time, like the famous Escalade and the CT5-V Blackwing.

Founded in 1902 in Detroit, Cadillac emerged from the Henry Ford Company, which was Ford's second failed attempt at vehicle manufacturing, and quickly established itself as a leader in the industry. Over the decades, Cadillac has introduced fast, powerful, luxurious, and even some of the best-looking models, like the Series 62 Club Coupe, the Fleetwood Eldorado, and the high-performance CTS-V.

Today, Cadillac operates as a division of General Motors (GM), alongside Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC. While Cadillac once had a headquarters in New York for a four-year period, the brand has since returned to Warren, Michigan, to be closer to GM's design and engineering hub. As Cadillac moves into the future with models like the all-electric Lyriq, it continues to uphold its reputation as one of the world's most distinguished luxury automakers.

