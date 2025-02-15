10 Of The Wildest Muscle Cars Named After Animals

Automakers have historically drawn inspiration from all manner of sources when naming their cars, but one of the most fruitful sources of names has to be the animal kingdom. There has been a long lineage of cars named after animals, from those named after predators such as the Shelby Cobra or Corvette Stingray to more sedate, friendlier ones such as the Volkswagen Rabbit and Fiat Panda. Some companies even name their cars after individual animals, like Lamborghini and its Muciélago, named after the bull that allegedly sired the Miura bulls — which, of course, gave their name to the world's first and greatest supercar, the Lamborghini Miura.

But, as great as they are, we'll have to leave megabucks European supercars for another time. For now, let's stick to a category that has featured more animal-inspired names than you can shake a stick at: the muscle car. We've mentioned the Shelby Cobra and Corvette Stingray, but those are just the tip of the iceberg: after all, who can forget classics like the Dodge Viper or Plymouth Superbird? And we're not just covering old-school muscle, either, as new offerings like Ford's crazy Mustang GTD and the Shelby Super Snake continue to fly the flag for that intoxicating combination of big V8 power, rear-wheel drive, and animal-derived names. Let's get going.