Every Car Ever Owned By Clemente Del Vecchio, The World's Youngest Billionaire

Speaking of perfectly sculpted vehicles, Ferrari's Monza SP2 is the next car in his garage. The Ferrari Monza SP2 is a car that perfectly captures Clemente Del Vecchio's appreciation for both style and speed. As a part of Ferrari's Icona series, the Monza SP2 is a modern tribute to the brand's classic roadsters. The SP2 was released together with the SP1 as they both drew design inspiration from Ferrari's OG racecars from the 40s and 50s. The name inspiration on the other hand, stems from the Temple of Speed, which is reputed to be one of the fastest and most dangerous racing tracks in the world.

In keeping with this, the SP2 is both fast and dangerously captivating.

The Monza SP2 features a 6.5-liter V12 engine that will turbo-boost you at approximately 809 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. Its sculpted aerodynamic body is only complimented by its retro-style open-top design, which is very much revered. Also, in retro style, its two-seater leathery interior would make you feel luxurious if the exterior hadn't already done so. Ferrari fitted this with its new Virtual Wind Shield as if that wasn't enough. The new shield sits just ahead of the steering wheel and instrument panel. Aside from shielding the driver from unwanted winds, this addition boosts the aerodynamic flow of the car.

