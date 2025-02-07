Every Car Ever Owned By Clemente Del Vecchio, The World's Youngest Billionaire
As the world's youngest billionaire, Clemente Del Vecchio is no stranger to luxury. He is the heir to the Luxottica empire and an entrepreneur in his own right. He inherited part of his father's $25 billion empire after he died in 2022. Among the inheritance is a 12.5% holding in Delfin, which accounts for $5 billion. Clemente has six other siblings with whom he shares this inheritance, including Luca, Marisa, and Leonardo Maria. According to Forbes, Del Vecchio is worth about $5.5 billion, placing him among the top 700 wealthiest people on the planet.
Clemente Del Vecchio has, in addition to wealth, accumulated a taste for cars. Not just any cars — fast cars. The 20-year-old boasts an enviable collection, each reflecting a chapter of his journey. His collection shows a bias toward his beloved Ferrari. However, this is understandable, considering he was an amateur race car driver with Ferrari Challenge. However, Ferraris aren't the only occupants of his iconic garage. From vintage classics to cutting-edge electric supercars, here's every car owned by Clemente Del Vecchio, the world's youngest billionaire.
McLaren Senna
On the extreme end is a vehicle that really redefines the word "extreme." The McLaren Senna might no longer be in Del Vecchio's garage but still earns a place for being previously owned by the billionaire. The McLaren Senna is an icon of street-legal racers. It is a part of the English manufacturers' Ultimate Series, just like the P1. The Senna advertises itself as refined brutality, boasting an audacious combination of extreme performance and precision engineering. The car is named after the legendary Ayrton Senna. Senna was a Brazilian Formula One driver who raced under McLaren. He tragically died in 1994 after an accident during the San Marino Grand Prix.
Like Ayrton Senna, this hypercar was designed to dominate the track. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that can produce 789 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. With this power, the car can go from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds; it's the kind of stuff you ironically only see on a Formula One race track. It has since been made road-legal. However, the British manufacturers only produced 500 of them, assigning all to customers pre-release. One of those customers was none other than Clemente Del Vecchio.
Ferrari F12 TDF
The first of Clemente's many Ferraris is the F12 TDF. The Del Vecchios have a partnership with Ferrari's S.p.A. division, and this business extends to pleasure. The F12 TDF is one of the most unique cars you're ever likely to come across. TDF is short for "Tour de France." It is a limited-edition supercar manufactured as a tribute to Ferrari's success in the legendary endurance race, especially during the 50s and 60s. To honor this, Ferrari masterfully combines speed and heritage to give fans an iconic must-have race car.
At the core of the F12 TDF is a monstrous 6.3-litre V12 engine that delivers a staggering 769 horsepower. Like Senna, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds. At such speed, a primary concern would be difficulty in maintaining balance. Thankfully, Ferrari and its VSW technology eliminate this concern. VSW is short for virtual short wheelbase and is Ferrari's four-wheel system that applies greater downforce on turns to boost stability. The TDF is also strikingly beautiful. It's the kind of car you're likely to see only in a racing game. Its gorgeous aerodynamic bodywork and plush interior easily make it stand out as one of Ferrari's best-looking vehicles. Good things, however, come limited as only about 799 of these bad boys were created.
Ferrari Enzo
Clemente Del Vecchio went on to own a piece of automotive history with the Ferrari Enzo. The Ferrari Enzo joined the manufacturer's class of limited halo cars, taking after the 288 GTO. Though it debuted in 2002, its official model year is 2004. This makes the car older than Clemente Del Vecchio. This vehicle is named after Ferrari's founder, the legendary Enzo Ferrari. The Ferrari founder was as eccentric and enigmatic as the brand. In truth, Ferrari as a brand is tailored to Enzo's personality. As such, it was not surprising to find that the car they made in dedication to him is spectacular.
Like many others on this list, the Enzo incorporates the best of Formula One technology and luxury design. One that stands out is the six-speed transmission which is a product of its racing program. This transmission takes just 150 milliseconds to shift gears. Imagine that. Under the hood is an F140 V12 engine that would give you a 651 horsepower boost on 485 pound-feet of torque. This $650,000 supercar represents everything the brand stands for. Great performance, inspiring innovation, and timeless design. All qualities of Enzo, and maybe even Clemente.
Ferrari LaFerrari
We did say there'd be a lot of Ferraris on this list. So lock in with the third in a row, the Ferrari LaFerrari. The LaFerrari is another member of the manufacturer's limited supply class of halo cars. It is also the first hybrid hypercar from the iconic brand — no pressure. As much as the LaFerrari is a milestone vehicle, it doesn't crumble under the weight of expectation. When it comes to performance and style, this car rules. The LaFerrari is a masterpiece of modern engineering, and it's no surprise that it holds a special place in Clemente Del Vecchio's collection.
Once we get down to brass tacks, we find that it has a 6.3-liter V12 engine paired with a 120-kilowatt electric motor. When combined, it produces 950 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque. The V12 engine alone is responsible for about 800 of that horsepower. Those figures confirm it's a speed machine and one of the fastest Ferrari has ever built. With a top speed of 217 mph, the LaFerrari can reach 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Like the Enzo, the LaFerrari sports a groundbreaking seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that draws inspiration from its F1 racecars. In its five-year production stint between 20123 and 2018, Ferrari manufactured just 500 of them. The starting price is $1 million.
Porsche 918 Spyder
One of the LaFerrari's competitors is the Porsche 918 Spyder, but why choose between them when you can have both? That was undoubtedly Clemente's thinking when he acquired this bad boy. The Porsche 918 Spyder is a popular car. Its exterior design, in particular, stands out from what can be a crowded supercar market. Porsche began production in 2013 and was released in limited numbers. Being a special edition, Porsche discontinued the 918 Spyder in December 2015. In poetic fashion, only 918 of the vehicles were made, and Clemente Del Vecchio was still able to use his wealth and influence to add one to his garage.
The Spyder has a 4.6-liter V8 engine. The engine is inspired by Porsche's RS Spyder LMP2 race car. The engine alone produces 608 horsepower. When combined with its 279 horsepower-producing electric motor, it produces a hybrid output of 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. Breathtaking, isn't it? Even more breathtaking is its catapult-like acceleration, which goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. You'd also find that its top speed is similar to that of the LaFerrari's at 214 mph. The car features a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission that ensures drivers can switch gears in next to no time. Furthermore, the 918 Spyder's hybrid technology is remarkable. It has an electric steering and a 6.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers an all-electric range of approximately 18 miles.
Pagani Huayra Roadster
Going from Porsche to Pagani doesn't get any more luxurious. A car with the body of Pagani and the heart of a Mercedes would always be three things. First is stylish, second is fast, and third is very expensive. The brainchild of luxurious Italian supercar manufacturers, the Pagani Huayra Roadster is a gorgeous vehicle that made its first appearance at the Geneva Road Show in 2017. This vehicle is often regarded as a masterpiece, and you'll see why in just a moment.
To make every journey unforgettable, it comes with a six-liter V12. Mercedes-AMG donated this engine, which was specially created for Pagani. It delivers 764 horsepower along with 738 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to design, Pagani knocks it out of the park.
The goal was, in Horacio Pagani's words, "for the car to come together as if it was a car carved out of a block of Carrara marble." It's hard to argue that they didn't do just that. The exterior of the car is tastefully sculpted. It is precisely what you'd get when you merge a Formula One car with a luxury sports car. The Huayra has a lightweight carbon-titanium body that sets the tone for its great handling and adaptability. With these, we'd have been more surprised to find that this car was not a habitant of Del Vecchio's garage.
Ferrari Monza SP2
Speaking of perfectly sculpted vehicles, Ferrari's Monza SP2 is the next car in his garage. The Ferrari Monza SP2 is a car that perfectly captures Clemente Del Vecchio's appreciation for both style and speed. As a part of Ferrari's Icona series, the Monza SP2 is a modern tribute to the brand's classic roadsters. The SP2 was released together with the SP1 as they both drew design inspiration from Ferrari's OG racecars from the 40s and 50s. The name inspiration on the other hand, stems from the Temple of Speed, which is reputed to be one of the fastest and most dangerous racing tracks in the world.
The name inspiration on the other hand, stems from the Temple of Speed, which is reputed as being one of the fastest and most dangerous racing tracks in the world. In keeping with this, the SP2 is both fast and dangerously captivating.
The Monza SP2 features a 6.5-liter V12 engine that will turbo-boost you at approximately 809 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque. Its sculpted aerodynamic body is only complimented by its retro-style open-top design, which is very much revered. Also, in retro style, its two-seater leathery interior would make you feel luxurious if the exterior hadn't already done so. Ferrari fitted this with its new Virtual Wind Shield as if that wasn't enough. The new shield sits just ahead of the steering wheel and instrument panel. Aside from shielding the driver from unwanted winds, this addition boosts the aerodynamic flow of the car.
Maserati MC12
The Maserati MC12 stands out even in this collection due to its rarity and sheer performance. The MC12 was Maserati's answer to Ferrari's Enzo, and it's a true testament to the brand's commitment to engineering excellence. Like the Monza SP2, the vehicle has a sculpted body and retro-style two-seater. The major design difference is that while the Monza did away with the roof, the MC12 embraced it. The MC12 made its debut in 2004, Clemente's birth year. At $810,000, it is one of the most expensive Italian cars ever made.
The Maserati MC12 has a 6.0-liter V12 engine under its hood. The engine delivers 624 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 481 lb-ft of torque at 5500 rpm. This means it is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, one of the fastest in Maserati's production line. The car has etched its legacy into automobile history as one of the most extreme performance form vehicles ever made. Maserati produced only 50 units of the MC12, making it one of the most exclusive cars in Clemente Del Vecchio's garage.
Aston Martin Valkyrie
It's only fitting that there's an Aston Martin in Del Vecchio's garage. In simple terms, the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the coolest and most extraordinary cars ever produced . In truth, it is as far from simple a car as you will ever come across. Being a hypercar, the Valkyrie naturally pushes the boundaries of automotive technology and design. It was designed to be as close to a Formula 1 car as possible for the road. When the British manufacturers announced they were entering the supercar market with this, we were excited.
The Valkyrie's design is as thrilling as they come. It is built like an F1 car with the interior of, well, an Aston Martin. The classic Aston Martin design elements are all here. The elegant upholstery, signature hump, and innovative tech. If you take a peek under the hood, you'll find an F1-inspired 6.5-liter V12 engine that Cosworth Engineering designed. The engine can produce an unbelievable 1,160 horsepower. You read that right — 1,160. Although it's a hybrid, 160 horsepower is supplied by its electric motor. This is one of the best supercars to own, that is if you have $3 million worth of spare change lying around.
Ferrari 599 GTO
After adding the Aston Martin experience to his locker, Clemente Del Vecchio went and purchased another car from his beloved Ferrari. The Ferrari 599 GTO was released in 2011, continuing its rich heritage dating back to 1962. Taking a queue from the 918 Spyder, Ferrari only produced 599 units of the 599 GTO, all of which have been sold. Sharing Clemente Del Vecchio's taste for the GTO 599 are other celebrities, including McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
The Ferrari 599 GTO is one of Ferrari's most celebrated V12 models. The 6.0-liter engine delivers 661 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. However, what sets the 599 GTO apart isn't just its speed. Its handles are spectacular. Ferrari used technology from its track-only 599XX program to refine the car, resulting in a lighter, faster, and more agile version of the standard 599 GTB. Part of this is the six-speed automated manual transmission. The 599 GTO can be found at a price point of about $500,000.
Ferrari Daytona SP3
The final most recent addition to Del Vecchio's collection, at least for now, is the Ferrari Daytona SP3. It's another member of Ferrari's Icona series, which draws inspiration from the 1960s Ferrari racing prototypes, such as the 330 P3/4 and the 412 P. The SP1 and SP2's younger brother is an aesthetical marvel. Its design is as much for style as it is for function. The delicate exterior curves contribute to its overall aerodynamic flow. As you might have guessed, the SP3 is a dream to handle. It has razor-sharp agility and responsiveness for navigating those tight corners without breaking too much speed.
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 was put on the market in 2023. Another V12 engine powers it, this time the 6.5 liter one derived from the Ferrari 812 Competizione. It delivers an impressive 828 horsepower and 514 lb-ft of torque. Ferrari used titanium connecting rods for the engines as opposed to steel. This makes it 40 percent lighter at an overall weight of 3450 pounds. This reduced weight contributes to it being an unsurprising speedster. It can reach 60 mph in approximately 2.6 seconds or 100 mph in 5.4 seconds. It transmits through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that is similar to that of the Porsche Spyder.