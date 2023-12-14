10 Of The Fastest Maseratis Ever Built, Ranked

In a history spanning over 100 years, Maserati has been responsible for Italy's most famous performance cars, both for racing and for the road. It was one of the first foreign brands to prove its worth at the top level of racing in America, with Wilbur Shaw winning the Indy 500 in both 1939 and 1940 in an 8CTF. Over the decades, the brand has been through a series of buyouts and bankruptcies, and has produced some not-so-great cars along the way. In 2021, it became a subsidiary of European conglomerate Stellantis, which has put considerable investment into overhauling Maserati's lineup with a slew of updated models.

In recent years, the brand has also refocused on its historical reputation as a leading performance manufacturer, and today, every model in its lineup has a range-topping performance variant. As a result, many of its fastest cars are those currently in dealerships. A handful are even faster than the legendary Enzo-based MC12. Maserati is in the process of transitioning to an all-electrified lineup over the next few years, so even speedier variants of the brand's current models will likely break cover in the near future.

Here are 10 of the fastest Maseratis ever made, ranked by how fast they reach 60 mph from a standstill.