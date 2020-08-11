2021 Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte are now available in Trofeo performance trim

As it turns out, the Levante SUV is not the only Maserati to come in Trofeo trim. For 2021, the Ghibli and Quattroporte can now be ordered as Trofeo models. Sounds good, but what does this all mean?

Well, the Trofeo badge comes with a standard twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine. Such a large, force-fed motor produces a lot of power, and the V8 obliges with 580 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. It’s essentially the same motor in the Levante Trofeo, and it also saw action in the Quattroporte GTS albeit with only 530 horsepower.

Of course, with a bigger motor means faster speed numbers. According to Maserati, the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo are the fastest Maserati sedans ever made. With the twin-turbo V8, the 2021 Ghibli Trofeo rushes to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds while the Quattroporte Trofeo achieves the same in 4.5-seconds. Meanwhile, the Levante Trofeo does it in 4.1-seconds, but it comes with intelligent AWD.

The best part? The V8 engine is built at the Ferrari plant, which means Trofeo models are brandishing a Ferrari heart. Both the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo have a top speed of 203 mph courtesy of a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Meanwhile, the Levante Trofeo is only good for 188 mph.

The newest Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo inherits the famed Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system from the Levante Trofeo. Both sedans have launch control and a Corsa driving mode to deliver superior performance. Additionally, Trofeo models come standard with carbon-fiber and black exterior trim. You’ll also find red details on the side air vents and Maserati Trident badge on the C-pillars.

Also new for the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are a restyled hood, standard 21-inch aluminum wheels, new rear taillight clusters, and a plethora of Trofeo interior badging. Maserati Trofeo sedans have a 10.1-inch infotainment display powered by Maserati Intelligent Assistant, while advanced driving aids include active driving assist which can activate on highways and urban roads.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but a new Maserati Levante Trofeo starts at $149,990 while a standard Levante starts at $72,990.

2021 Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Image Gallery