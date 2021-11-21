Ferrari Daytona SP3 Icona is a limited-edition targa packing a V12

Ferrari has revealed a new limited-edition sports car that has a removable roof panel making it a targa. The car is the Ferrari Daytona SP3, and the limited-edition car is inspired by legendary Ferrari racing cars from the 60s. Ferrari says that on February 6, 1967, it took the top three places that the 24 Hours of Daytona, with the Ferrari 330 P3/4 taking first, a 330 P4 in second, and a 412 P taking third.

Ferrari says the name of the new Icona is meant to evoke the one-two-three finish at the race. Ferrari’s Daytona SP3 was revealed at the Mugello Circuit during the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali. It joins ranks with other cars in the Icona series revealed in 2018, including the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2.

The Daytona SP3 is a very attractive car with a design meant for aerodynamic performance while being attractive. The car uses a naturally aspirated V12 engine in a mid-rear layout that produces 840 cv. Ferrari says the engine is the most powerful ever built by Ferrari. It produces 697 Nm of torque at 9500 RPM.

The entire chassis is built from composite materials utilizing skills learned in Formula 1 racing. Ferrari says some of the techniques used in constructing the Daytona SP3 haven’t been seen in a Ferrari road car since the LaFerrari. One of the interesting design choices in the vehicle is that the seat is an integral part of the chassis to reduce weight and get the driver sitting position similar to what’s found in racing cars.

Ferrari says all the effort put into aerodynamics makes the Daytona SP3 the most aerodynamically efficient car Ferrari has ever built without resorting to any active aerodynamic devices. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds. It can reach 200 km/h from a standstill in 7.4 seconds. The car’s overall design is meant to be futuristic but also has design cues reminiscent of classic Ferrari racing cars.

The interior was also inspired by historic racing cars with a minimalist design but still has the comfort and sophistication required of a modern Grand Touring car. The cushions for the seat are directly attached to the chassis giving the vehicle seamless textural continuity with the surrounding trim. Since the seats are a fixed component of the chassis, all adjustments for driver height and comfort are made using an adjustable pedal box.

When it came to the V12 engine, Ferrari utilized a 65-degree vee for the cylinder banks allowing the engine to have a 6.5-liter capacity. It’s paired with a seven-speed gearbox shifted utilizing paddles. Ferrari spent a lot of time and attention on the engine adopting titanium connecting rods that are 40 percent lighter than steel, allowing the car to rev quickly. Ferrari also used a Diamond Like Carbon treatment on the piston pins to reduce friction, and the crankshaft is rebalanced and is three percent lighter than before.

Another interesting thing about the car is its steering wheel utilizing the HMI previously seen on the SF90 Stradale, Roma, and other cars. Drivers can control 80 percent of the vehicle functions without letting go of the steering wheel. The dash also has a 16-inch curved HD screen to relay important information. There’s no indication of pricing or exactly how limited production will be at this time.