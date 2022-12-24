The Most Expensive Car In McLaren CEO Zak Brown's Incredible Collection

Some car collections are born out of a desire to own all of the latest and greatest. These collections house row upon row of multi million-dollar Paganis, Bugattis and Koenigseggs, but rarely spare much thought for race cars.

Then there are collections housing some of the world's greatest-ever racers, driven by world champions of household name status. In these collections you'll find rows of utterly unique race machinery that carry stories punctuated by names like Ayrton Senna, Mika Häkkinen, Mario Andretti and Jody Scheckter. This is the sort of collection McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has. At the Wakefield, West Yorkshire, headquarters of sports car racing team United Autosports, which Brown partially owns, you'll find a warehouse containing some of the greatest and most valuable racing cars of all time, says Magneto.

From racing karts competed by Senna and Häkkinen, to Formula One cars of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and a selection of CanAm, NASCAR, IndyCar, World Rally Championship and Group C endurance racing cars, Brown's collection has the lot. It even houses a 2008 Ferrari F430 Challenge raced to victory by the man himself.

And, while being the boss of McLaren Racing surely carries a healthy salary, Brown's wealth also comes from Just Marketing International, a motorsport marketing agency he founded in 1995 and sold to CSM Sport & Entertainment for $76 million in 2013. In all, Wheels reports how Brown's collection totals 24 race cars and 19 road cars.