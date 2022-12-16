Why Everyone Drools Over Harry And Meghan's Jaguar

As famous as Dewis' flat-out drive through France is what Enzo Ferrari made of the new Jag. The Ferrari founder is claimed to have described the E-type as "the most beautiful car in the world." But, as is often the case with Enzo, it's a second-hand quote that is tricky to pin down. The closest we'll likely get is an account from Dewis, who claimed the Ferrari boss approached the Jaguar stand and said, in Italian and cited by RM Sotheby's, "Congratulations! What a truly beautiful car, it must be the most beautiful car in the world!"

In typical Enzo fashion, he reportedly went on to say: "But you know, it has one fault? It does not have a Ferrari badge on it!"

Jaguar itself describes the E-type as a car that "defined its generation," adding: "It was everything the 60s stood for and became the car of choice for the international jet-set, super models, and rock stars alike."

Powered by a 268 horsepower, 3.8-liter, six-cylinder engine, the E-type had a claimed 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds, a top speed of 150 mph, and was available in convertible roadster and hardtop coupe forms. Priced from just £2,097 (about $67,000 today), it was around half the price of its rivals, says Autocar.